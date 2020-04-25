Solskjaer can lead Manchester United to Premier League title: Kleberson

Former Manchester United midfielder Kleberson believes that current Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is very positive and confident who can lead the side to their first Premier League title since 2013. The last time United were crowned champions of the English football was under Sir Alex Ferguson, seven years ago. After that in 2017-18 season, Jose Mourinho's lead side finished as the runners-up and Manchester City finished at the top.

"When I saw he was coaching at United I was really happy for him. He has a good personality, is very positive and confident and he knows what he is looking for," Goal.com quoted Kleberson as saying. "I know he's got a lot of management technique from Sir Alex Ferguson and he's very good at what he does. A lot has changed at United recently. They're looking for young players and that's a big change. I'm sure he can make United a top team again and win the Premier League," he added.

Kleberson, who is now a coach at the Philadelphia Union Academy, has been watching United from afar in recent years and has been impressed with the improvements made by compatriot Fred during the 2019-20 campaign. "When he [Fred] arrived there it wasn't an easy transition. He had a few tough months in the beginning and that was normal. He figured out quickly what he had to do different and now you see him he is more consistent player for United and more dynamic because he has changed the way he plays," Kleberson said.

Sports received a massive hit by the coronavirus pandemic as several sporting events across the globe have either been postponed or cancelled. Premier League has already announced that the 2019-20 season will only return 'when it is safe and appropriate to do so.'(ANI)