Rajput, Rizvi win respective events in 2nd international online shooting meet

Rajput, Rizvi win respective events in 2nd international online shooting meetPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 22:03 IST
India's Sanjeev Rajput and Shahzar Rizvi won 10m air rifle and air pistol event finals respectively in the second International Online Shooting Championship on Saturday. Rajput shot 252.6 in the 24-shot final, which was introduced for Saturday's championship after the success of the inaugural event, to finish on top in the 10m air rifle event.
Austria's Martin Strempfl was second with 251.7 while France's Etienne Germond claimed the third spot with 230.1. In the 10m air pistol event, Rizvi shot 241.7 to clinch the top prize. Compatriot Amanpreet Singh took the second spot with 241.5 while Scotland's Lucy Evans finished third after scoring 214.9.
The innovative event is an initiative of former India shooter Shimon Sharif to help the athletes get a feel of competition during the coronavirus-forced lockdown in many countries. The competitors logged in through Zoom app from their respective locations and shot using their Electronic Shooting Targets. The competition was live-streamed on the internet. Hungarian shooter Peter Sidi and India's Joydeep Karmakar were on commentary while several prominent Indian and international coaches joined in through video chats.
