Cape Cod League cancels 2020 season

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 22:58 IST
The league's executive committee voted unanimously to take the action, the league said Friday. Image Credit: Pixabay

The prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League canceled the 2020 season, which was scheduled to start June 13, citing the coronavirus pandemic. The league's executive committee voted unanimously to take the action, the league said Friday.

"The decision was based on the health concerns and safety needs of all involved. Following CDC guidelines and medical recommendations, the league determined it would be impossible to guarantee the safety of players, coaches, umpires, host families, volunteers, and fans during this unprecedented health crisis," the league said in a release. The league started in 1885, and in 1963, the NCAA sanctioned it for college players. Ten teams play in the amateur summer league, which runs the length of Massachusetts' Cape Cod, and numerous future major leaguers have competed there.

Hall of Fame members Jeff Bagwell, Craig Biggio, and Frank Thomas all played there, as did a pair of future New York Yankees managers -- Joe Girardi and Aaron Boone. Bobby Valentine and Thurman Munson were on Cape Cod League rosters in 1967. Chris Sale, Buster Posey, Tommy Kahnle, Dallas Keuchel, and Jackie Bradley Jr. are among the current major leaguers who played in the league.

"We would like to thank all our dedicated volunteers and sponsors for their support and look forward to playing again in 2021. Thank you for your continued support and stay safe and healthy," the league statement said. --Field Level Media

