Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL Draft review

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 06:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 06:04 IST
Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL Draft review

Dallas Cowboys 1 (17). CeeDee Lamb, WR

6-2, 198, Oklahoma 2 (51). Trevon Diggs, CB

6-1, 205, Alabama 3 (82). Neville Gallimore, DT

6-2, 304, Oklahoma 4 (123). Reggie Robinson II, CB

6-1, 205, Tulsa 4 (146). Tyler Biadasz, C

6-4, 314, Wisconsin 5 (179). Bradlee Anae, DE

6-3, 257, Utah 7 (231). Ben DiNucci, QB

6-3, 210, James Madison Grade: A-

Perhaps Jerry Jones should spend every draft on his yacht, as the Cowboys repeatedly meshed need and value. Lamb was a pleasant surprise in Round 1, and Diggs was a great value to help replace Byron Jones. Gallimore and Biadasz are good stylistic replacements for Maliek Collins and retired Travis Frederick, respectively, and Anae brings great production in Round 5. This class should help immediately, too. Best pick

Many had Lamb as the best receiver in the draft, and while the Cowboys didn't need him, they capitalized on the value when he slid. Lamb gives them tremendous flexibility, as both he and Amari Cooper can play in the slot. Lamb is also a terror after the catch. Upside pick

Considered a possible first-round pick, Diggs has terrific physical tools, and the former wideout has only played cornerback for three years. He already uses his size well in press coverage and has great ball skills, drawing comparisons to Aqib Talib and Richard Sherman. --By David DeChant, Field Level Media

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Seattle Seahawks 2020 NFL Draft review

1 27. Jordyn Brooks, LB 6-0, 240, Texas Tech2 48. Darrell Taylor, DE 6-4, 267, Tennessee3 69. Damien Lewis 6-2, 327, LSU4 133. Colby Parkinson, TE 6-7, 252, Stanford4 144. DeeJay Dallas, RB 6-2, 230, Miami Fla.5 148. Alton Robinson, DE 6-3,...

NBA-Some practice facilities could be opened by Friday - report

Some NBA practice facilities could re-open as early as Friday, ESPN reports, but that does not mean any resumption of the suspended season is imminent. The NBA was the first major professional American sports league to halt its season due t...

'Out of 61,266 COVID-19 tests conducted in Andhra, 1.66 pc came out positive'

Special Chief Secretary Medical and Health KS Jawahar Reddy on Saturday said that 1.66 per cent samples have tested positive out of the 61,266 tests conducted for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh. Addressing media here, Reddy said, The positive r...

Beaches eyed as United States takes steps toward reopening

Many Americans flocked to beaches on Saturday as one Florida county expanded access and California experienced a heat wave, even as new coronavirus cases hit a record high in the United States the day before and deaths topped 200,000 worldw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020