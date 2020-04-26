Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL Draft review

Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL Draft reviewReuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 06:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 06:04 IST
Dallas Cowboys 1 (17). CeeDee Lamb, WR
6-2, 198, Oklahoma 2 (51). Trevon Diggs, CB
6-1, 205, Alabama 3 (82). Neville Gallimore, DT
6-2, 304, Oklahoma 4 (123). Reggie Robinson II, CB
6-1, 205, Tulsa 4 (146). Tyler Biadasz, C
6-4, 314, Wisconsin 5 (179). Bradlee Anae, DE
6-3, 257, Utah 7 (231). Ben DiNucci, QB
6-3, 210, James Madison Grade: A-
Perhaps Jerry Jones should spend every draft on his yacht, as the Cowboys repeatedly meshed need and value. Lamb was a pleasant surprise in Round 1, and Diggs was a great value to help replace Byron Jones. Gallimore and Biadasz are good stylistic replacements for Maliek Collins and retired Travis Frederick, respectively, and Anae brings great production in Round 5. This class should help immediately, too. Best pick
Many had Lamb as the best receiver in the draft, and while the Cowboys didn't need him, they capitalized on the value when he slid. Lamb gives them tremendous flexibility, as both he and Amari Cooper can play in the slot. Lamb is also a terror after the catch. Upside pick
Considered a possible first-round pick, Diggs has terrific physical tools, and the former wideout has only played cornerback for three years. He already uses his size well in press coverage and has great ball skills, drawing comparisons to Aqib Talib and Richard Sherman. --By David DeChant, Field Level Media
