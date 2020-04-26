Green Bay Packers 2020 NFL Draft Review

Green Bay Packers 2020 NFL Draft ReviewReuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 06:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 06:38 IST
Green Bay Packers 1 (26). Jordan Love, QB
6-4, 224, Utah State 2 (62). AJ Dillon, RB
6-0, 247, Boston College 3 (94). Josiah Deguara, TE
6-2, 242, Cincinnati 5 (175). Kamal Martin, LB
6-3, 240, Minnesota 6 (192). Jon Runyan, G
6-4, 306, Michigan 6 (208). Jake Hanson, C
6-4, 303, Oregon 6 (209). Simon Stepaniak, G
6-4, 313, Indiana 7 (236). Vernon Scott, S
6-2, 206, TCU 7 (242). Jonathan Garvin, OLB/DE
6-4, 263, Miami (Fla.) Grade: D-
This isn't just about the risk of trading up for Love. The Packers needed receiving help but passed nine times, in the deepest draft for wideouts in years. Dillon is explosive but not much of a receiving threat. Deguara adds a weapon, but he's more of an H-back (like current Packer Danny Vitale). The offensive line and defense got help late, but the run defense doesn't appear measurably better. The pressure is on Love to hit. Best pick
It was a surprise to see Garvin slip nearly out of the draft entirely, and the Packers got great value in Round 7. The Miami product is productive (10.5 sacks, 27 tackles for loss since 2018) and disruptive, though he struggles to bend around the edge. Upside pick
Love's appeal is all about upside. While the Patrick Mahomes comparisons are too generous, Love does make some Mahomesian-like throws, with the ability to deliver quickly from a variety of angles with power or touch. Landing in a spot where he can sit and develop behind Aaron Rodgers should help tremendously. --By David DeChant, Field Level Media
- READ MORE ON:
- Green Bay Packers
- Boston College
- Love
- Miami
- Cincinnati
- Minnesota
- TCU
- Fla
- Michigan
- Oregon
- Indiana
- Aaron Rodgers
ALSO READ
HAVU, MIBR post Flashpoint playoff wins
Priests raise flag over COVID-19 patients being quarantined in Mathura
Gen.G, Orgless stay alive in Flashpoint playoffs
Fed's Clarida says central bank has tools to avoid deflation - BBG
Over 740 rooms booked at various hotels, govt flats in Delhi to lodge people till their corona reports come: Sources.