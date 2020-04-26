Left Menu
Green Bay Packers 2020 NFL Draft Review

Green Bay Packers 1 (26). Jordan Love, QB

6-4, 224, Utah State 2 (62). AJ Dillon, RB

6-0, 247, Boston College 3 (94). Josiah Deguara, TE

6-2, 242, Cincinnati 5 (175). Kamal Martin, LB

6-3, 240, Minnesota 6 (192). Jon Runyan, G

6-4, 306, Michigan 6 (208). Jake Hanson, C

6-4, 303, Oregon 6 (209). Simon Stepaniak, G

6-4, 313, Indiana 7 (236). Vernon Scott, S

6-2, 206, TCU 7 (242). Jonathan Garvin, OLB/DE

6-4, 263, Miami (Fla.) Grade: D-

This isn't just about the risk of trading up for Love. The Packers needed receiving help but passed nine times, in the deepest draft for wideouts in years. Dillon is explosive but not much of a receiving threat. Deguara adds a weapon, but he's more of an H-back (like current Packer Danny Vitale). The offensive line and defense got help late, but the run defense doesn't appear measurably better. The pressure is on Love to hit. Best pick

It was a surprise to see Garvin slip nearly out of the draft entirely, and the Packers got great value in Round 7. The Miami product is productive (10.5 sacks, 27 tackles for loss since 2018) and disruptive, though he struggles to bend around the edge. Upside pick

Love's appeal is all about upside. While the Patrick Mahomes comparisons are too generous, Love does make some Mahomesian-like throws, with the ability to deliver quickly from a variety of angles with power or touch. Landing in a spot where he can sit and develop behind Aaron Rodgers should help tremendously. --By David DeChant, Field Level Media

