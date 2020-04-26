Atlanta Falcons 2020 NFL Draft review

Atlanta Falcons 1 (16). A.J. Terrell, CB

6-1, 195, Clemson 2 (47). Marlon Davidson, DL

6-3, 303, Auburn 3 (78). Matt Hennessy, C

6-4, 307, Temple 4 (119). Mykal Walker, LB

6-3, 230, Fresno State 4 (134). Jaylinn Hawkins, S

6-1, 208, Cal 7 (228). Sterling Hofrichter, P

5-10, 196, Syracuse Grade: D+

The Falcons hit some key needs, but value was questionable in spots. They still need edge-rushing help. Terrell felt rich at No. 16, and he faces pressure to start immediately. Davidson is a nice rotational D-lineman, but he's not dynamic enough to play on the edge and has less experience inside. Hennessy was a nice find, and Atlanta added depth on defense. But hurting the grade is the pricey trade for Hayden Hurst, who cost a second-rounder. Best pick

Center Alex Mack will turn 35 in November, and the Falcons were proactive in finding an heir. Hennessy brings similar mobility to the pivot spot, and some graded him as the best center in the entire class. For now, he could start at left guard, providing great value at 78th overall. Upside pick

Terrell went a bit earlier than some expected, but he brings a great combination of size, speed, fluidity and playmaking. Some soured on him after he struggled against LSU in the national championship game, but Terrell has all the tools to be a top-end cornerback. --By David DeChant, Field Level Media