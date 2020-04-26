Left Menu
Carolina Panthers 2020 NFL Draft review

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 07:09 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 07:09 IST
Carolina Panthers 1 (7). Derrick Brown, DT

6-5, 326, Auburn 2 (38). Yetur Gross-Matos, DE

6-5, 266, Penn State 2 (64). Jeremy Chinn, S

6-3, 221, Southern Illinois 4 (113). Troy Pride, Jr., CB

6-0, 193, Notre Dame 5 (152). Kenny Robinson, Jr., S

6-2, 202, St. Louis BattleHawks (West Virginia), XFL 6 (184). Bravvion Roy, DT

6-1, 333, Baylor 7 (221). Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, CB

6-0, 192, Florida International Grade: B+

The Panthers were steady in Matt Rhule's first draft, turning in a great class while becoming the first team in the common draft era to go all-defense with seven-plus picks. Picking Brown over Isaiah Simmons was questionable value given today's pass-heavy NFL, but Carolina stole Chinn, a small-school facsimile of Simmons. Gross-Matos is talented and productive, and Pride and Robinson bring secondary depth. One complaint: The interior O-line could have used more help. Best pick

Some would argue Gross-Matos was the second-best edge rusher in the draft behind Chase Young, and he easily could have gone in Round 1. While not a burner, Gross-Matos has length and great hands, and he can also bump inside on passing downs. Upside pick

The Panthers passed on Clemson defensive Swiss Army knife Isaiah Simmons in Round 1, but they found a very similar player in Chinn, a great value. Chinn was one of the best athletes at the NFL Scouting Combine, and he would have gone much higher if he played at a bigger school. --By David DeChant, Field Level Media

