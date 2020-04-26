Los Angeles Rams 2020 NFL Draft review

Los Angeles Rams 2 (52). Cam Akers, RB

5-10, 217, Florida State 2 (57). Van Jefferson, WR

6-2, 200, Florida 3 (84). Terrell Lewis, OLB

6-6, 262, Alabama 3 (104). Terrell Burgess, S

5-11, 202, Utah 4 (136). Brycen Hopkins, TE

6-4, 245, Purdue 6 (199). Jordan Fuller, S

6-2, 203, Ohio State 7 (234). Clay Johnston, LB

6-1, 227, Baylor 7 (248). Sam Sloman, K

5-8, 205, Miami (Ohio) 7 (250). Tremayne Anchrum, G

6-2, 314, Clemson Grade: B

The Rams did well with quantity despite not having a first-round pick, which went to Jacksonville in the package for Jalen Ramsey. Akers shined despite a poor Florida State O-line, and he should start immediately, while Jefferson will battle Josh Reynolds for the third wideout spot. Lewis was a palatable risk late in Round 3, and Burgess and Fuller give the secondary extra dimension. That said, the Rams didn't reinforce an O-line that crumbled in 2019. Best pick

While not a big name, Burgess is skilled and instinctive, and he brings the Rams major versatility. He can play deep but also has ample experience in the slot. Along with Taylor Rapp and John Johnson, the Rams now have a multi-faceted group of safeties. Upside pick

The primary reason Lewis was still available late in third round is health, as he has a lengthy injury history. But when on the field, he flashes impressive athleticism, and he might only be scratching the surface. He should have a chance to play early on the edge. --By David DeChant, Field Level Media