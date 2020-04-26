Seattle Seahawks 2020 NFL Draft review

1 (27). Jordyn Brooks, LB 6-0, 240, Texas Tech

2 (48). Darrell Taylor, DE 6-4, 267, Tennessee

3 (69). Damien Lewis 6-2, 327, LSU

4 (133). Colby Parkinson, TE 6-7, 252, Stanford

4 (144). DeeJay Dallas, RB 6-2, 230, Miami (Fla.)

5 (148). Alton Robinson, DE 6-3, 264, Syracuse

6 (214). Freddie Swain, WR 6-0, 197, Florida

7 (251). Stephen Sullivan, WR/TE 6-5, 248, LSU

Grade: C- GM John Schneider changed things up, trading down only once and actually trading up twice, with mixed results. The Seahawks also added cornerback Quinton Dunbar (for a fifth-round pick) from the Redskins. Brooks was a reach on most boards, with concerns in coverage, and Taylor's talent is undercut somewhat by injury history. Lewis was a great addition, and Dallas could contribute early, but were two tight ends necessary? Seattle also didn't add an offensive tackle, with no clear starter at right tackle and left tackle Duane Brown turning 35 in August.

Best pick The Seahawks needed more youth inside, and Lewis fits their run-heavy offense perfectly as a brawler who plays with a mean streak. He also has a great anchor in pass protection. Lewis could compete to start right away, a great value in Round 3.

Upside pick Some will consider Taylor a reach, but he had quality production (16.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss since 2018) at Tennessee despite battling a variety of injuries. He's also very athletically gifted, with great size and length (33-inch arms) and adequate burst and bend.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media