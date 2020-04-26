Left Menu
Baltimore Ravens 2020 NFL Draft review

1 (28). Patrick Queen, LB 6-0, 229, LSU

2 (55). J.K. Dobbins, RB 6-4, 329, Oklahoma

3 (71). Justin Madubuike, DT 6-3, 293, Mississippi State

3 (92). Devin Duvernay, WR 5-11, 200, Texas

3 (98). Malik Harrison, LB 6-3, 247, Ohio State

3 (106). Tyre Phillips, G 6-5, 331, Mississippi State

4 (143). Ben Bredeson, G 6-5, 315, Michigan

5 (170). Broderick Washington, Jr., DT 6-2, 305, Texas Tech

6 (201). James Proche, WR 5-11, 201, SMU

7 (219). Geno Stone, S 5-10, 207, Iowa

Grade: A Death, taxes and the Ravens winning the draft. Baltimore did what it usually does: Wait for good players to slip, and take them. Each of the top five picks could have plausibly gone a half-round (or more) higher, and all addressed needs of varying degrees. Queen and Harrison complement each other perfectly, and Duvernay (speed) and Proche (hands) excel in the slot with their own signature traits. Baltimore also got O-line depth. What more can you ask for?

Best pick Queen is undersized and not a banger, but that's his only significant weakness. His instincts are terrific, and he has the speed and awareness to excel in coverage and as a blitzer. He fits perfectly with the Ravens, who addressed their biggest need with a great value.

Upside pick With so many great receivers in this class, Duvernay might have been lost in the shuffle, but he has major upside. He's productive (106 catches for 1,386 yards and nine TDs last year) and very fast (4.39-second 40-yard dash), which fits perfectly in the Ravens' offense.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

