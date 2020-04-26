Left Menu
Liverpool to distribute cookies to more than 300 pharmacies amid coronavirus

Liverpool on Saturday announced that the club will distribute batches of cookies to more than 300 pharmacies across Merseyside as a token of thanks for their hard work and dedication amid the coronavirus pandemic.

26-04-2020
Liverpool logo. Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool on Saturday announced that the club will distribute batches of cookies to more than 300 pharmacies across Merseyside as a token of thanks for their hard work and dedication amid the coronavirus pandemic. The cookies will be delivered by staff volunteers from the club and LFC Foundation.

LFC Foundation director Matt Parish said this is a 'small token of our appreciation' for the frontline workers. "This is just a small token of our appreciation and thanks to pharmacists and pharmacy staff who are working on the frontline daily, away from their families, and being so selfless to help provide essential support," Parish said in a statement.

"We hope these treats put a smile on their faces and act as a reminder of our heartfelt thanks," he added. The global coronavirus tally has reached 2.8 million people. The deadly virus has claimed at least 200,000 lives worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

