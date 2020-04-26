New England Patriots 2020 NFL Draft review

New England Patriots 2020 NFL Draft reviewReuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 09:57 IST
2 (37). Kyle Dugger, S 6-1, 217, Lenoir-Rhyne
2 (60). Josh Uche, LB 6-1, 245, Michigan
3 (87). Anfernee Jennings, OLB 6-2, 256, Alabama
3 (91). Devin Asiasi, TE 6-3, 257, UCLA
3 (101). Dalton Keene, TE 6-4, 253, Virginia Tech
5 (159). Justin Rohrwasser, K 6-3, 230, Marshall
6 (182). Michael Onwenu, G 6-3, 344, Michigan
6 (195). Justin Herron, G 6-4, 308, Wake Forest
6 (204). Cassh Malula, LB 6-0, 248, Wyoming
7 (230). Dustin Woodard, C 6-2, 291, Memphis
Grade: C- The Patriots hit several needs, but the value was inconsistent. Normally one to trade down Bill Belichick was surprisingly aggressive. Trade-ups for Uche, Asiasi and Keene -- with the tight ends being reaches on many boards -- cost three third-rounders, three fourth-rounders, a fifth and a sixth, with a fourth and a fifth (Rohrwasser) in return. Was that the best use of resources? Also, why didn't New England draft a quarterback or wide receiver?
Best pick Some teams might struggle to find a position for Uche, a sawed-off pass rusher most likely too small to hold up at defensive end. But when most see a tweener, the Patriots see versatility. They'll deploy Uche all over the formation, using his burst to threaten quarterbacks.
Upside pick Making the jump from Lenoir-Rhyne to Round 2 takes major talent, and Dugger has it in spades. A safety who could dabble at linebacker, he has terrific size, length (32 7/8-inch arms) and athleticism. He excelled at both the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine.
--By David DeChant, Field Level Media
- READ MORE ON:
- Michigan
- Alabama
- UCLA
- Virginia Tech
- Wyoming
- Memphis
- Bill Belichick
- NFL
- New England