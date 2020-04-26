Left Menu
Denver Broncos 2020 NFL Draft review

1 (15). Jerry Jeudy, WR 6-1, 193, Alabama

2 (46). KJ Hamler, WR 5-9, 178, Penn State

3 (77). Michael Ojemudia, CB 6-1, 200, Iowa

3 (83). Lloyd Cushenberry III, C 6-3, 312, LSU

5 (147). McTelvin Agim, DT 6-3, 309, Arkansas

4 (118). Albert Okwuegbunam, TE 6-6, 258, Missouri

5 (178). Jordan Strnad, LB 6-3, 238, Wake Forest

6 (181). Netane Muti, OG 6-3, 315, Fresno State

7 (252). Tyrie Cleveland, WR 6-2, 209, Florida

7 (254). Derrek Tuszka, OLB/DE 6-5, 251, North Dakota State

Grade: A- The Broncos entered with 10 picks and didn't trade once, instead addressing a bunch of needs. Overall, they came away with excellent value, especially with Jeudy and Cushenberry, both of whom should start from Day 1. Hamler and Okwuegbunam provide even more speed on offense, and Vic Fangio's defense added depth at all three levels. Muti is a Round 2-caliber prospect if healthy, a big if, but a worthy Round 6 risk. The only quibble is passing on an offensive tackle.

Best pick This is a no-brainer. Jeudy is one of the best route-runners you'll see come out of college, and he has the speed and quickness to match. The Broncos were fortunate to get him at 15 -- Alabama teammate Henry Ruggs went 12th -- and also addressed their top need.

Upside pick Okwuegbunam brings rare speed (4.49-second 40-yard dash) for a tight end. He was very productive in 2017 and 2018 -- with Broncos quarterback Drew Lock throwing to him at Missouri -- before fading in 2019. The question is how much he'll play behind Noah Fant.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

