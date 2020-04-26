We've done it for the right reasons: Norwich City defends decision to furlough staff

Norwich City has decided to stick with their decision to furlough staff amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the step has been taken for the "right reasons". The club's Sporting Director Stuart Webber said they will "stick to our beliefs".

"We won't change just to be seen as changing for a little public perception. We stick to our beliefs and believe we've done it for the right reasons for our business. That's what people forget - it's a business," Goal.com quoted Webber as saying. "No-one will criticise Mercedes for doing it, but people do with a football club because they've got players and staff earning lots of money. Lots of businesses have lots of staff earning lots of money, who aren't getting anywhere near the public attention that football clubs are getting," he added.

Several clubs such as Liverpool, Bournemouth and Tottenham reversed their decision to furlough staff after facing criticism from the fans. The club's business and project director Zoe Ward said they have furloughed the staff "who literally cannot work at this moment in time".

"We've only furloughed members of staff who literally cannot work at this moment in time, so at least 50 per cent of the workforce are still working in lots of different areas across the club. We've taken this decision to protect staff, not only now, but in the future," he said. (ANI)