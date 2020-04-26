Haaland names Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic as his childhood idols

Left Menu
Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland has revealed that Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic were his idols during younger days.

ANI | Dortmund | Updated: 26-04-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 15:20 IST
Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland . Image Credit: ANI

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland has revealed that Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic were his idols during younger days. "I had a lot of idols as a child. I have to mention two players: Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic," the club's official website quoted Haaland as saying.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports all across the globe. All the football leagues have been brought to an indefinite halt by the deadly virus including Bundesliga. When asked how he is spending his time during the pandemic, Haaland said: "I coach and meditate a lot, and play FIFA with the guys."

Haaland also shared advice for the young strikers saying that a player should 'always stay hungry'. "Always stay hungry. Always be on the lookout for goals and balls," he said. (ANI)

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

