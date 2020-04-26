Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Everton 'appalled' by Kean lockdown breach

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-04-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 15:34 IST
Soccer-Everton 'appalled' by Kean lockdown breach
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Everton say they are "appalled" after images emerged in the media showing Italian striker Moise Kean flouting government lockdown rules by hosting a house party. The 20-year-old, who joined from Juventus last summer, was reported by British media to have filmed himself at his apartment partying with guests.

"Everton Football Club was appalled to learn of an incident in which a first team player ignored Government guidance and club policy in relation to the coronavirus crisis," the Premier League club said in a statement. "The club has strongly expressed its disappointment to the player and made it clear that such actions are completely unacceptable.

"Everton has regularly stressed the importance of following all the Government guidelines -- including rules and advice for inside and outside of the home -- through a series of official communications to all staff members, including players." British soccer has been suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed at least 20,000 people in the country. A return is not imminent with the best-case scenario being a re-start in mid-June.

Soccer has been in the spotlight with clubs and players coming under scrutiny about their response. Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool both came under fire for furloughing non-playing staff -- decisions they later reversed. Kean is not the only player to flout rules during the lockdown. Manchester City's Kyle Walker could be disciplined after British media reported he broke lockdown rules by hosting a party involving two sex workers.

Walker apologized for his actions in a statement, saying he had let down his family, friends, club, supporters and the public. Tottenham's Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko apologized after a photo emerged of them training together while Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho "accepted his actions were not in line with the protocol" after holding a one-on-one training session in a public park with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Players and clubs have offered support throughout the crisis though. Premier League players joined forces to start the #PlayersTogether initiative to raise money for Britain's National Health Service.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Gurgaon MNCs may have to work from home till July end, some real estate projects can resume work: official

MNCs, BPOs and IT enabled services ITES in Gurgaon may have to allow their employees to work from home till the end of July, says Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority CEO V S Kundu. Kundu, who is also additional chief secretary of Har...

Govt appoints I S Chaturvedi as MNRE Secretary

The government has appointed Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi as Secretary of Ministry of New Renewable Energy MNREThe existing MNRE Secretary Anand Kumar has been appointed as the Secretary to Ministry of Culture, an order issued by Appointment Co...

Was not able to get into my domestic side as spinner: Vijay Shankar

All-rounder Vijay Shankar on Sunday revealed that he was not able to make it to his domestic side as a spinner and this prompted him to become a medium-pacer. Shankar was doing an Instagram Live session with Australian batsman David Warner ...

Avail free COVID-19 treatment, don't fear costs: Maha minister

The Maharashtra government has decided to make coronavirus tests and treatment in medical and dental colleges under the states Medical Education Department free and people should not avoid treatment thinking about high costs, Minister Amit ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020