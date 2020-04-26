Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's IPL is in progression stage, T20 WC win would have brought about generational shift: Anjum

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 17:08 IST
Women's IPL is in progression stage, T20 WC win would have brought about generational shift: Anjum

The idea of having a full-fledged women's IPL is in a "progression stage" and a World Cup title for India can actually help in turning that into a reality sooner than later, says former captain Anjum Chopra. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian team sailed into the final of the last women's T20 World Cup, but was thrashed by home favourites and defending champions Australia when it mattered the most.

Chopra, one of the country's most decorated women cricketers, said a World Cup title triumph would have brought about a generational shift to the women's game in cricket-mad India. "Women's IPL in the progression stages. From one game at the start we had four last year in the Women's T20 Challenge, and this time it was supposed to be seven. It has progressed," Chopra told PTI.

"If the women's team had won the World Cup this year, the number of matches would have been more. There is a big difference between winners and runners up." Chopra had a successful career spanning over 17 years during which she represented India in six World Cups while becoming the first woman cricket to appear in 100 One-day Internationals. She added, "A victory (in final of last T20 World Cup) would have been a complete generational shift in a much more progressional manner." Referring to the rapid strides the women's game has made the world over, she praised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for "consciously building it up".

"ICC has bifurcated viewership numbers also very well for Indian audience." The icing on the cake was a near-packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the World Cup final between India and Australia, and that was not lost on Chopra, who is now a respected analyst and sportscaster. "To have 80,000 people watching the final that's commendable. That definitely a boost," said Chopra, who holds the distinction of leading India to their first ever Test series win.

A World Cup triumph and the "mind set would have gone to different level altogether", she believed. Asked about the chatter around pay disparity in Indian cricket, her simple message was win more to earn more.

"There is already pay parity in Australia. Because both teams have won the World Cups more than any other nations. "If you start winning, then I am sure things will be different. It's also about how much you are able to generate as a team. "I would say sky is the limit for them." With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing sporting activities to a standstill, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the fate of many big events lined up in the near future. While the IPL has been put on hold indefinitely, the pandemic has thrown the men's T20 World Cup, scheduled for October-November in Australia, into doubt.

"There has been a suggestion that if we are hosting the World Cup in October, then play the IPL as preparation ground for World Cup." That is only if the situation improves in the coming times. "It's difficult to see, to gauge where sport will be after this. For sure it is not going to be where it was before. Even if it opens up tomorrow it couldn't be the same. "Can sports people can get back to work without worry? We don't know when this is going to be under control." PTI AH AT

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Germany says China sought to encourage positive COVID-19 comments

Chinese diplomats approached German government officials in an attempt to encourage them to make positive statements on how Beijing is handling the coronavirus pandemic, the German interior ministry said in a letter this month. The German g...

Ravi Mittal to replace Julaniya as new Sports Secretary

Ravi Mittal was on Sunday appointed the new Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary, replacing Radhey Shyam Julaniya. Mittal is a 1986 batch IAS officer from the Bihar cadre. He was the Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting pr...

Migrants give school a makeover during quarantine

A group of migrant workers have painted the chipped walls of a school-turned-quarantine centre in Rajasthan to express their gratitude for the arrangement made for them at the facility. Seventy-four workers, who harvest crops in Behror area...

Iran plans to reopen mosques in areas free of coronavirus - President

Iran plans to reopen mosques in parts of the country that have been consistently free of the coronavirus outbreak as restrictions on Iranians gradually ease, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday.Iran, one of the Middle Eastern countries ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020