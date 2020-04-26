Left Menu
Development News Edition

Salihamidzic 'optimistic' of Neuer contract extension

PTI | Munich | Updated: 26-04-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 17:35 IST
Salihamidzic 'optimistic' of Neuer contract extension

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says he is "optimistic" about extending club captain Manuel Neuer's contract, adding in an interview with Sunday's Die Welt that discrepancies had been "clarified internally". "So I hope we'll be able to extend Manuel's contract," Salihamidzic said, with the Bayern goalkeeper's current deal expiring in June 2021.

Talks between Bayern and the Germany 'keeper, capped 92 times by the national side, seemed to have reached deadlock in mid-April, with Neuer expressing his "irritation" about leaked details of the extension talks. "Since nothing has been leaked since then, I guess the mole has moved on," Salihamidzic said. AFP BS BS

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Germany says China sought to encourage positive COVID-19 comments

Chinese diplomats approached German government officials in an attempt to encourage them to make positive statements on how Beijing is handling the coronavirus pandemic, the German interior ministry said in a letter this month. The German g...

Ravi Mittal to replace Julaniya as new Sports Secretary

Ravi Mittal was on Sunday appointed the new Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary, replacing Radhey Shyam Julaniya. Mittal is a 1986 batch IAS officer from the Bihar cadre. He was the Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting pr...

Migrants give school a makeover during quarantine

A group of migrant workers have painted the chipped walls of a school-turned-quarantine centre in Rajasthan to express their gratitude for the arrangement made for them at the facility. Seventy-four workers, who harvest crops in Behror area...

Iran plans to reopen mosques in areas free of coronavirus - President

Iran plans to reopen mosques in parts of the country that have been consistently free of the coronavirus outbreak as restrictions on Iranians gradually ease, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday.Iran, one of the Middle Eastern countries ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020