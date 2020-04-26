Left Menu
Ace Indian sprinter Hima Das on Sunday revealed that she likes Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 19:10 IST
Hima Das picks CSK as her favourite IPL team
India sprinter Hima Das. Image Credit: ANI

Ace Indian sprinter Hima Das on Sunday revealed that she likes Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings. Das revealed during an Instagram Live session with India and CSK all-rounder Suresh Raina.

"I like CSK because of Dhoni bhaiya and you," Das said. Chennai Super Kings has won the IPL thrice (2010, 2011, and 2018) and all the titles have come under the leadership of MS Dhoni. When Raina asked what will she do once the lockdown will be lifted Das replied, "I will go to the ground."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tokyo Olympics 2020 was postponed to 2021 and will now commence from July 23 to August 8, 2021. "As we have time to prepare for the Olympics. I will try my hard to perform well in the games," Das said.

Das asked Raina to visit Assam with her and explore the state. "Assam is very beautiful, it is very green due to the tea gardens," Das said. Das had clinched five gold medals last year. She won the fifth medal at the Nove Mesto Athletics Meet on July 20, 2019. She had clocked a timing of 52.09 seconds to complete the 400m race, registering her season-best timing.

Hima also won gold in 200m in Tabor Athletic Meet. Hima, known as 'Dhing Express', won three gold medals at different events - Klado Athletic Meet, Kunto Athletics Meet, and Poznan Athletics Grand Prix. (ANI)

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

