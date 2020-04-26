Undrafted LSU TE Moss to sign with Redskins

LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, who was not among the 14 Tigers picked in the 2020 NFL Draft, will sign with the Washington Redskins. "HTTR," Moss tweeted on Saturday, referencing the team's fight song, "Hail to the Redskins."

Moss, who turns 22 next month, is the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss. He set school records for receptions (47) and receiving yards (570) by a tight end during LSU's unbeaten run to the national championship in 2019. Moss scored two touchdowns in the title-clinching 42-25 victory against Clemson on Jan. 13.

Moss began his collegiate career at North Carolina State but transferred to LSU after catching six passes as a 2016 freshman. He sat out the 2017 season and missed the 2018 campaign with a foot injury. The 6-foot-3, 249-pound Moss did not work out at the NFL Scouting Combine after a physical revealed a Jones fracture in his right foot that required surgery.

Randy Moss was the No. 21 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft and went on to catch 982 passes for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns with five NFL teams from 1998-2012. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. --Field Level Media