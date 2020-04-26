Left Menu
Development News Edition

Undrafted LSU TE Moss to sign with Redskins

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 21:56 IST
Undrafted LSU TE Moss to sign with Redskins

LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, who was not among the 14 Tigers picked in the 2020 NFL Draft, will sign with the Washington Redskins. "HTTR," Moss tweeted on Saturday, referencing the team's fight song, "Hail to the Redskins."

Moss, who turns 22 next month, is the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss. He set school records for receptions (47) and receiving yards (570) by a tight end during LSU's unbeaten run to the national championship in 2019. Moss scored two touchdowns in the title-clinching 42-25 victory against Clemson on Jan. 13.

Moss began his collegiate career at North Carolina State but transferred to LSU after catching six passes as a 2016 freshman. He sat out the 2017 season and missed the 2018 campaign with a foot injury. The 6-foot-3, 249-pound Moss did not work out at the NFL Scouting Combine after a physical revealed a Jones fracture in his right foot that required surgery.

Randy Moss was the No. 21 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft and went on to catch 982 passes for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns with five NFL teams from 1998-2012. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

New research can lead to interventions for treating cocaine addiction

Researchers after conducting a new study have shown how cocaine makes changes in the human brain functions and reveals a new potential target for therapies for treating cocaine addiction. A new study explains how cocaine modifies functions ...

Singapore reports 886 COVID-19 cases from foreign workers' dormitories

Coronavirus cases in Singapore crossed the 13,000-mark on Sunday after 931 positive cases, including 886 foreign workers living in packed dormitories, were confirmed. Another 25 were work permit holders living outside the dormitories, said ...

Dharmendra Pradhan interacts with organisations of Odia society on Akshaya Tritiya

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday spoke to several organisations of Odia society on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya via video-conferencing. The Union Minister was accompanied by his wife Mridula Pradhan.Prime Minister Narendra Mod...

PM recalls Lord Basaveshwara's contribution to gender and social justice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Lord Basaveshwara on his birth anniversary on Sunday and recalled his contribution in social and gender equality. In a video message, the prime minister sought the blessings of Lord Basaveshwara t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020