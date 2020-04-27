Left Menu
Serie A clubs allowed to resume individual training of players from May 4

The Italian government has confirmed that players in Italy's domestic football competition Serie A will be allowed to resume individual training from May 4.

Serie A logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Italian government has confirmed that players in Italy's domestic football competition Serie A will be allowed to resume individual training from May 4. Serie A has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic as Italy remains one of the hardest-hit regions by the outbreak.

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, however, has said that he is looking to slowly relax restrictive measures. "From May 4 onwards, professional athletes and those of national interest will be able to train while following social distancing rules behind closed doors," Goal.com quoted Italy's Prime Minister Conte as saying.

The initial phase of individual training is expected to last two weeks, with group training sessions planned to begin from May 18. On the other hand, Italy's sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora has said that easing of restrictions would eventually depend upon safety protocols being respected.

"We'll resume training for team sports from May 18, but only if the conditions of safety and security can be confirmed over the next few weeks," Spadafora said. "I don't wish to penalise or slow down the resumption of football, but I have to say we'll see because there need to be rigid and certain protocols in place on the safety of the athletes," he added.

Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before the suspension of Serie A, Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus was leading the standings.

As of Sunday, more than 197,000 cases of the disease have been reported in Italy, with more than 26,000 lives lost. The World Health Organisation had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

