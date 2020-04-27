Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Live' and slightly dangerous, stars on their sofas compete for fans

PTI | Paris | Updated: 27-04-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 09:15 IST
'Live' and slightly dangerous, stars on their sofas compete for fans

Across social media, sports stars denied the chance to play in front of a crowd are increasingly going "live" in sometimes surprising ways to connect with an audience. To the delight of fans, happy to discover some hidden facets of their idols, stars from Karim Benzema to the Brazilian legend Ronaldo and even Rafael Nadal, who initially struggled with Instagram, are dropping their habitual discretion to interact live with their millions of followers.

"As competitions are suspended, sportsmen and women are no longer necessarily supervised by the club's press officer," Boris Helleu, an expert on digital strategies in sport, told AFP. "The athlete becomes his own media and can speak out on subjects that we didn't hear about before." One of those who has cracked open his armour on a range of topics is the normally prickly Benzema, who posts videos on YouTube as "Nueve Live" -- a play on his shirt number, and has more than 33 million Instagram followers.

His broadcasts have attracted as many as 130,000 viewers live with hundreds of thousands more catching up later. The tone is relaxed and humourous, but the French striker has also been mildly controversial, taking sides in French rap politics and also airing his grudge over being banned from the French team.

Asked about Olivier Giroud, who played centre forward when France won the World Cup two years ago, Benzema replied: "Everyone knows the difference between F1 and karting, and I'm F1." Benzema also builds his audience by chatting with the type of celebrities who appeal to a young Francophone audience, but when it comes to star guests, no one tops Ronaldo. Ronaldo, the president of Valladolid in La Liga, has interviewed FIFA president Gianni Infantino and also talked to fellow Real Madrid Galacticos David Beckham, Roberto Carlos, Iker Casillas and Luis Figo.

Switching from Portuguese to English, Spanish and Italian, the Brazilian double Ballon d'Or winner chatted matily with former team-mates as if in a private phone call with an old friend, even though tens of thousands of people were watching. When his turn came, Beckham said he had watched the earlier chats and thought "Figo talked too much". Ronaldo responded by defending the Portuguese winger with a series of wife jokes.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic, sharp and articulate in English, has worked his way through the upper echelons of men's tennis in a series of live chats which have moved beyond good-natured banter into the politics and economics of the sport. - 'I'm a disaster' - ==================== Nadal caused great amusement as he struggled with the technology in a three-way Instagram chat with Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

"As you can see I am a disaster," he said at one point. A star aiming for a young audience, Antoine Griezmann of Barcelona, opted for gaming platform Twitch when, along with brother Theo, he hosted a live online combat session.

Contestants included fellow members of the France World Cup team Paul Pogba and Ousmane Dembele as well as the best known French online combat gamers. In 24 hours shooting virtual guns, they raised 29,200 euros ($31,600) for the Red Cross. In a medium where he can set the agenda, Benzema, a polarising player, has revealed a "frankness" that seemed both natural and confusing.

Helleu said the Real Madrid striker was using the medium well. - 'Tepid water' - ================= "The mistake would be to consider that he's a loose cannon, when he's not," Helleu said. "On the contrary, the difficulty of the exercise is to be authentic and not a glass of tepid water. And that, for the moment, he does it well," said Helleu, a professor of sports management at the University of Caen.

"Many footballers aim to counter the erroneous image of the guy who's just good at kicking a ball, by showing that they have a personality, a sense of humour and an opinion," he added. The athletes with their social media are exploiting a void caused by the cancellation of live sport normally shown by television rights holders and are attracting a young audience.

"Before, the sportsman's voice only existed and was only possible through the traditional press. Now that's no longer the case," says Helleu. "Once the competition is back on track, it will be interesting to see if Benzema says: 'We had a good time, I'm keeping this going.'" His followers can't wait for that..

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Kanpur police urge people to not fly kites amid lockdown

Invoking the popularity of Bollywood song didi tera dewar deewana from the 90s classic movie Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, police personnel in Kanpur on Sunday urged people not fly kites amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Playing their special version of th...

NFL's virtual draft sets viewer records

The National Football Leagues first ever virtual draft was the most-watched ever with 55 million North American viewers tuning in during the three-day spectacle. The 2020 entry draft set viewer attendance records amid the coronavirus pandem...

Some 100 people arrested a day in London for domestic violence during coronavirus lockdown

In the six weeks up to April 19, officers across London had made 4,093 arrests for domestic abuse offences -- nearly 100 a day on average -- and domestic abuse calls have risen by around a third in the last six weeks, Xinhua news agency rep...

COVID-19 free UK PM Johnson returns to Downing Street

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to Downing Street, a month after being diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus, to take charge of the UKs response to the pandemic outbreak in the country that has claimed the lives of over 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020