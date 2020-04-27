Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia players won't be greedy if asked to take pay cut: Paine

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 27-04-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 11:44 IST
Australia players won't be greedy if asked to take pay cut: Paine
Australia Test skipper Tim Paine Image Credit: ANI

Australian cricketers are not going to be "greedy" if they are asked for a pay cut as it is important that the game thrives well into the future in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Test captain Tim Paine. With India's tour of Australia and the upcoming T20 World Cup in doubt due to the fast-spreading coronavirus, Cricket Australia has already stood down 80 percent of its staff and now is in talks with the Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) regarding a potential players' pay cut. "Players need to know the absolute financial positions of the game and the players aren't going to be greedy," Paine said on ABC Radio.

"Our livelihood, all the people associated with the CA and the players association, their livelihood is dependent on the game of cricket being healthy. "So at the moment if a pay cut for us is on the cards and that keeps our game thriving well into the future, then that's something we'll certainly have to look at." Cricket Australia might lose a staggering AUD 300 million dollars if the Indian team fails to turn up for the bilateral series due to the global health crisis.

Paine said he wasn't surprised at the poor financial state of the board. "I think commercially a lot of sponsors have been pretty hard hit and it's obviously going to hit Cricket Australia at some stage then as well," Paine said.

"I think there's a bit of safeguarding towards the potential of India not coming (on a tour in December/January) which is worth something like 250 to 300 million dollars." Australia's borders are sealed till September 30 but in a bid to salvage the India tour, the government is considering providing international exemptions to allow the Indian team to arrive in Australia. The 35-year-old Paine said he is not aware of any contingency plan if the India tour doesn't go ahead and hoped Virat Kohli and his men can arrive in Australia as planned.

"I haven't just yet and I don't want to be. I'm hoping that they get here, that would solve a lot of issues," Paine said. "I know there have been some early talks with Cricket Australia and the government around the potential of what could be done, chartering planes and getting them in isolation when they get here to make sure that we can get India here.

"But apart from that, I've only heard a few things on the rumor mill about maybe New Zealand coming out and us going there." Asked about Michael Clarke's claims that the Australians had "sucked up" to Indian captain Kohli in recent years to protect lucrative IPL deals, Paine said the former Aussie captain should have taken individual names if he wants to take people on. "If you're going to come out with a big quote and try and take people on and cause any sort of trouble and have a crack at people, I think you name people individually and he certainly didn't," Paine said.

"It was certainly unfounded because I was out on the field and there was no one taking it easy (on Kohli)."

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Australia players won't be greedy if asked to take pay cut: Paine

Australia Test captain Tim Paine says he and his teammates will not be greedy if they are asked to take a pay cut to sustain cricket in the country after the massive financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With Indias tour of A...

Liam Payne starts quarantine video series

Singer Liam Payne has launched a video series on YouTube where he will share his quarantine musings with his fans and followers. The One Direction member uploaded the first video in the series on Sunday.Ive started a brand new series of vid...

UK, Europe devise furlough schemes, bailouts for coronavirus-hit private sector

This is not a time for ideology and orthodoxy. This is a time to be bold. A time for courage, said Rishi Sunak, the UKs Indian-origin finance minister, as he summed up the British governments approach towards the daunting economic fightback...

Mideast economies take massive hit with oil price crash

Iraq is planning painful cuts in social benefits relied on by millions of government workers. Saudi Arabia will likely have to delay mega-projects. Egypt and Lebanon face a blow as their workers in the Gulf send back less of the much-need...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020