Umpires welcome the move to use limited DRS in Ranji Trophy

India's elite domestic tournament, Ranji Trophy, had the historic 2019-20 season as Saurashtra lifted their maiden and the final also became the first-ever in the history of the competition where the limited DRS was used. The match officials which officiated the final, in unison, welcomed the decision of using the Decision Review System (DRS) in a limited capacity.

S Ravi, K N Ananthapadmanabhan and Yashwant Barde (replaced Shamshuddin on third day onwards) were the umpires appointed for the summit clash against Saurashtra and Bengal. "It was a welcome move to use Limited DRS," the trio said.

K N Ananthapadmanabhan, meanwhile, revealed how the presence of Ravi and Shamshuddin helped the matters. "It helped that Ravi and Shamshuddin, who have had the experience of officiating in the international games where the DRS was used, were a part of the PCT for the final. We were in Rajkot two days prior to the Ranji Trophy final and the two briefed us about the kind of decisions that can be referred, what we should be doing and what can be the reviews that can come under the DRS," BCCI's official website quoted Ananthapadmanabhan as saying.

Ravi, who had officiated in the first-ever pink-ball Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, meanwhile, highlighted what was the chat between him and his colleagues before the limited DRS came into effect in the Ranji Trophy 2019-20. "We discussed the processes and protocols that we are going to follow during the match. As part of our pre-match preparations, we had a chat with the director about the tools which were available for the games," he said.

"We also had a discussion with the captain and managers of the teams and explained to them what we are going to do (in regards to the limited DRS) in the match. Captains and the Managers of both the teams had a few queries which were addressed to their satisfaction," he added. S Ravi sheds more light on what are some of the methods he and his colleagues are following to upgrade their umpiring skills.

"I have a lot of discussions with the umpires. A lot of umpires send some queries and clips. So, a lot of clarification, interpretations etc. I do quite a lot of Skype chats with the BCCI as well as foreign umpires," said S Ravi. Asked what will be his tips for the budding umpires, Ravi advised: "Keep working hard. Take at least one small step towards your goal/ambition and be ready when the opportunity comes." (ANI)