British GP will not take place in front of fans: Silverstone

PTI | London | Updated: 27-04-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 14:09 IST
British GP will not take place in front of fans: Silverstone

Silverstone owners confirmed on Monday that no spectators would be able to attend the British Grand Prix due to the coronavirus pandemic but the race is still scheduled to go ahead

Organisers have not yet postponed or cancelled the July 19 event and Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle's message to fans who have already bought tickets paves the way for a behind-closed-doors race

"I am extremely disappointed to tell you that we are unable to stage this year's British Grand Prix in front of the fans at Silverstone," Pringle said on Silverstone's Twitter account.

