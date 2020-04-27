Karnataka government, MPL to hold online chess tournament to raise funds

The Karnataka government's Youth Empowerment and Sports Department will host an online chess tournament on May 2 and 3 to raise funds for the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament is being organised in association with United Karnataka Chess Association and Bengaluru-based Mobile Premier League (MPL), a mobile gaming platform, a press release said.

The event will be held on the MPL app and all proceeds from the tournament will be donated to the Karnataka Chief Minister's Relief Fund with respect to COVID-19, it added. "I request the chess players of the nation to come forward and donate liberally to the cause in your own way and also challenge themselves to think, strategize and move and thereby checkmate Covid-19. Let's fight Corona together," Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister C T Ravi said.

The tournament is open to everyone across India with an entry fee of Rs 50. The total prize pool is Rs 10 lakh and the winner takes Rs 1 lakh. Registration for the tournament is open on the MPL app, the release said.