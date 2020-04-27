Patriots FB Develin retires due to neck injury

New England Patriots fullback James Develin retired Monday due to complications from a neck injury. "Due to unforeseen complications with the injury that ended my season last year, I have decided it is both in my and my family's best interest to retire from the game of football," Develin, 31, wrote on Instagram. "... I have to prioritize my team at home before anything else."

The news ends a unique football journey for the 2017 Pro Bowl selection and three-time Super Bowl champion. Undrafted as a defensive lineman out of Brown in 2010, Develin played in the Arena Football League and United Football League before landing on the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad in 2010.

He signed with the Patriots in 2012 and went on to play in 83 games, with 31 starts. Primarily a blocker, Develin rushed 15 times for 26 yards and five touchdowns and caught 31 passes for 222 yards.

He sustained a neck injury in Week 2 last season and landed on injured reserve. --Field Level Media