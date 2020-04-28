Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAAF-AFI online seminar witnesses massive participation

The Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) online seminar for track and field sport's technical officials witnessed massive participation from across South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) member nations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 00:25 IST
SAAF-AFI online seminar witnesses massive participation
Logo of Athletics Federation of India (AFI). Image Credit: ANI

The Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) online seminar for track and field sport's technical officials witnessed massive participation from across South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) member nations. As many as 911 participants from across SAAF member countries joined the online seminar, where Ireland's Pierce O'Callaghan discussed judging race walking and Spain's Luis Saladie helped with drawing up timetables for competition.

Replying to a query on why there were more disqualifications in race walking than in other events at the world championships, O'Callaghan said there could be a number of reasons, including a walker trying too hard or being too nervous and making mistakes, as well as coming through to the biggest event after passing scrutiny by inexperienced or lenient judges. "Obviously, they have been disqualified because they were found to be not complying with the rules," O'Callaghan said in a statement.

O'Callaghan also sought to allay the fears of track and field officials that prevents many of them from talking up race walking judging, reassuring them that it is not so technical and complicated as many imagined it to be. "It is a simple sport, race walking. Very basic human movement. Not everyone will jump a hurdle or throw a javelin, but everyone walks," he said.

A regular visitor to India including to conduct race walking judges' courses, O'Callaghan said that South Asia, with its population, passion and enthusiasm, is the sleeping giant of world athletics. He said the seminar, a brainchild of AFI President Adille J Sumariwalla and AFI Planning Committee Chairman Lalit K Bhanot, was a step towards awakening the giant. O'Callaghan was addressing technical officials from eight South Asian countries who attended the third day's session in the five-day online seminar hosted by the AFI and SAAF.

The seminar, designed to update the knowledge of the technical officials in the region, will conclude on Wednesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Automakers yet to resume production, wait for supply chain to restart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge rules talc lawsuits against J&J can proceed, testimony limited

Thousands of plaintiffs who say that Johnson Johnsons baby powder and talc products caused cancer can go forward with their claims, but face limits on what expert testimony will be allowed in trials after a Monday ruling by a New Jersey ju...

Central teams tour parts of East Midnapore, Jalpaiguri to asses COVID-19 situation

The inter- ministerial central teams on COVID-19 assessment in West Bengal on Monday toured several areas of East Midnapore and Jalpaiguri districts to take stock of the situation at hospitals and oversee the implementation of lockdown norm...

Nigeria to begin 'phased and gradual' easing of lockdowns in Lagos, Abuja

Nigeria will begin a phased and gradual easing of more than four weeks of lockdowns on May 4, President Muhammadu Buhari said in an address on Monday.Lagos and Ogun states, and the federal capital territory of Abuja, entered lockdowns to ta...

COVID-19 positive doctor dies at private hospital

A 69-year-old doctor, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died on Monday night at a private hospital here, hospital sources said. The doctor, who was a well-known orthopedic, was admitted to a private hospital on April 14, they said.He te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020