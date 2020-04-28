ESPN apologizes for Tee Higgins draft graphic

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 08:10 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 08:10 IST
ESPN apologized for an on-screen graphic it displayed during the NFL draft on Saturday that spotlighted some difficult family history for one of the draftees. When the Cincinnati Bengals selected Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins with the 33rd overall pick, ESPN's graphic listed Higgins' hometown of Oak Ridge, Tenn., then added facts about his high school basketball success, the fact that his sister was a basketball player for Middle Tennessee State, and finally, "Mom, Camillia, fought drug addiction for 16 years."

ESPN vice president of production Seth Markman said Sunday in a statement, "The Tee Higgins graphic should not have aired. It was a mistake and we apologize for it. We want our Draft coverage to personalize players and, where appropriate, acknowledge the obstacles they've had to overcome on their journey to the NFL. This graphic lacked proper context." Markman added in an interview with NBC Sports' Peter King, "I heard (the criticism of the graphic). It's not unfair. It's something we should self-scout for the future. It's something we can examine. We didn't want to be Debbie Downer, but we wanted to show how some of the players overcame major issues in their lives."

Markman also told The Athletic, "I think our heart was in the right place as far as what we were trying to accomplish. We tried to personalize the players and kind of celebrate some of the obstacles they've had to overcome in their lives to get to this point. That was our intention." Higgins himself addressed the issue, tweeting a screen grab of the graphic and writing, "I'm proud of my mom for turning her life around for me and my sister! I have no problem with them showing the world that my mom is a true fighter"

Higgins, 21, tied the all-time Clemson record with 27 receiving touchdowns, reaching that figure in just three seasons. As a junior in 2019, he had 59 catches for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns, and he added a 36-yard TD on his lone rushing attempt. --Field Level Media

