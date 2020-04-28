Left Menu
'Umar Akmal makes it to the list of idiots': Ramiz Raja

After batsman Umar Akmal was banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board for three years, former cricketer Ramiz Raja said that Akmal has now officially made it to the list of idiots.

After batsman Umar Akmal was banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board for three years, former cricketer Ramiz Raja said that Akmal has now officially made it to the list of idiots. Raja also asked the country to consider bringing legislation criminalising match-fixing otherwise he said cases like Akmal would keep popping up.

"So Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots! Banned for 3 years. What a waste of talent! It's high time that Pakistan moved towards passing a legislative law against match-fixing. Behind bars is where such jack asses belong! Otherwise brave for more," Raja tweeted. Earlier, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani had also said that he has asked the Pakistan government to bring in legislation criminalising match-fixing.

Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan on Monday announced the decision to ban Akmal for three years. "Akmal was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents.

Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads: "Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in corrupt conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code". Akmal had been provisionally suspended on February 20 and was issued the notice of charge on March 17. The PCB formally charged Akmal with two breaches of its anti-corruption code for two unrelated incidents on March 20.

The suspension came after alleged misconduct involving the cricketer during a fitness test. Akmal allegedly misbehaved with a staff member after a failed fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. After determining that Akmal had not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal, the Pakistan Cricket Board had referred the matter to the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, former Lahore High Court Judge on April 9. (ANI)

