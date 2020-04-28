Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:09 IST
AIFF's video fitness campaign receives huge response

The All India Football Federation's video campaign to promote fitness among fans during the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown has received a huge response with more than four lakh views in less than four weeks. The campaign #FitWithIndianFootball was launched on April 2 and it has so far recorded 4,31,000 video views -- an average of 86,400 views per video, along with 1,87,000 engagements in all.

The initiative has garnered 1.56 million impressions across social media platforms and has seen widescale participation, both male and female, from across the nation and all age groups, the AIFF said in a release. The likes of Bhaichung Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Ashalata Devi, Aditi Chauhan and Jeje Lalpekhlua, among others, were involved in the campaign, explaining exercises one can execute at home with a football, and in the process, encouraging fans to stay fit and healthy.

