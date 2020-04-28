Left Menu
Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali to auction bat, jersey to raise funds

Pakistan Test skipper Azhar Ali on Tuesday announced that he will auction his jersey and a cricket bat with which he smashed a triple hundred against West Indies in a day-night Test to raise funds for the coronavirus relief.

28-04-2020
Pakistan Test skipper Azhar Ali. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Test skipper Azhar Ali on Tuesday announced that he will auction his jersey and a cricket bat with which he smashed a triple hundred against West Indies in a day-night Test to raise funds for the coronavirus relief. The right-handed batsman revealed that the jersey is from the famous 2017 Champions Trophy final which Pakistan won in England. The jersey also has autographs from the then Pakistani squad which featured in the showpiece event.

"I put 2 of my closest belongings on auction with base price of 1 million PKR each to support People suffering due to ongoing crisis. Auction starts now & will close on 11:59PM 05May20," Ali tweeted. "The shirt is from 2017 Champions Trophy which we won, it has the signature of all the players which were present in the squad," Ali said in a video posted on Twitter.

"Both these things are close to my heart but if it can be used in the difficult times for the benefit of the people I will more than happy," he added. Earlier, the Indian skipper Virat Kohli and batsman AB De Villiers had put their kits from the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Gujarat Lions on auction to aid the battle against coronavirus.

Indian batsman KL Rahul has also raised almost Rs 8 lakh by auctioning his signed 2019 World Cup cricket kit to help the vulnerable children. Meanwhile, according to Pakistan's healthy ministry, the country has reported coronavirus 14,079 patients, as Punjab registered 5,640 patients, Sindh 4,956, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 1,984, and Balochistan 853. (ANI)

