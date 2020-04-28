Left Menu
Deeply saddened: Kenny Dalglish on demise of Michael Robinson

Former Liverpool player Kenny Dalglish has expressed grief over the demise of Michael Robinson.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 28-04-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 18:21 IST
Former Liverpool player Kenny Dalglish . Image Credit: ANI

Robinson, who had been battling cancer since 2018, died at the age of 61 on Tuesday.

"I am deeply saddened by the news that Michael has passed away and my sympathies go out to his wife Chris and their two children, Liam and Aimee," the club's official website quoted Dalglish as saying. Dalglish said Robinson was a 'good teammate' and made an 'important contribution'.

"First and foremost, Michael was a good teammate to every one of us and he made an important contribution on and off the pitch, none more so than during the 1983-84 season when we were fortunate enough to win three trophies. He will be remembered with fondness and affection. May he rest in peace," he said. Robinson spent 18 months with the Reds, making 42 appearances and scoring 12 goals during the 1983-84 season as Joe Fagan's team lifted the league title, European Cup and League Cup. (ANI)

