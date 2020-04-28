Left Menu
Development News Edition

Robinson was a wholehearted player: Lawrenson pays tribute to former teammate

Former Liverpool player Mark Lawrenson expressed grief over the demise of Michael Robinson.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 28-04-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 18:24 IST
Robinson was a wholehearted player: Lawrenson pays tribute to former teammate
Former footballer Michael Robinson (Photo. Liverpool Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Former Liverpool player Mark Lawrenson expressed grief over the demise of Michael Robinson. Robinson, who had been battling cancer since 2018, died at the age of 61 on Tuesday.

"It's extremely sad," the club's official website quoted Lawrenson as saying. Lawrenson and Robinson were teammates for club and country, Republic of Ireland.

Robinson had scored 12 goals during his first season as Liverpool clinched a historic treble of the league championship, Milk Cup and European Cup. Recalling Robinson's footballing career, Lawrenson said that the former was a 'whole-hearted player' and would 'give you absolutely everything'.

"Robbo was such a whole-hearted player. He would give you absolutely everything and he wouldn't try to do things that he couldn't," he said. "He wasn't a Rush or a Dalglish, he was Michael Robinson, and he played a big part for us during that treble season," Lawrenson added. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Carlin fully supports Formula One's double-header plan

Formula Two team owner Trevor Carlin fully supports plans to start the Formula One season with back-to-back races in Austria followed by a closed-doors double at Britains Silverstone circuit.The sport hopes to get the delayed championship r...

I'll never take it for granted: Seamus Coleman on getting Everton's captaincy

Evertons Seamus Coleman said he never thought he would get the captains armband at the club and it is something he will never take for granted. It is something lll never take for granted. Its probably not something I ever thought would happ...

Mid-day meals to be provided to students even during summer vacation in schools: HRD minister

Mid-day meals will be provided to students even during the summer vacation in schools in view of the lockdown imposed to fight COVID-19, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Tuesday. The minister also directed the states to s...

France will not lift lockdown May 11 unless new virus infections drop below 3,000 per day - PM

France will not end its nationwide lockdown unless the number of new cases of coronavirus infection drops below 3,000 per day, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told parliament on Tuesday.The lockdown being lifted on May 11 depends on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020