Arjun will surely play for India: Sreesanth to Sachin Tendulkar

Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth has heaped praise on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun and said that the 20-year-old will definitely play for India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:36 IST
Left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar. Image Credit: ANI

Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth has heaped praise on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun and said that the 20-year-old will definitely play for India. The speedster also said that Arjun has a brilliant action and a great rhythm.

In 2019, Arjun was picked for Rs five lakhs, after an intense bidding process, by Akash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb for the second season of the Mumbai T20 League. The all-rounder was one of the favorite players as almost every team had bid for him which led to an intense bidding session.

"Thanks a lot Sachin Paaji..u made my day, great to hear from you..love and warm regds to all at home..nd great to c Arjun doing well ..he is got a brilliant action nd great rhythm..he will surly play for India," Sreesanth said while replying to Sachin in a tweet. Sreesanth has played 27 Tests and 53 ODIs for India. He has also played 10 T20Is and was a key cog in the bowling wheel of team India during ICC T20 cup 2007 in South Africa. (ANI)

