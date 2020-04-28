Left Menu
COVID-19 lockdown: Danny Ward reveals what keeps him "busy for majority of the day"

Leicester City goalkeeper Danny Ward has revealed that maintaining his fitness by following club's programme at home and taking care of his six-year old son, Albie, keeps him "busy for the majority of the day".

ANI | Leicester | Updated: 28-04-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:36 IST
Leicester City logo . Image Credit: ANI

Leicester City goalkeeper Danny Ward has revealed that taking care of his six-year old son, Albie, keeps him "busy for the majority of the day". As the football season has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, footballers are spending their time at home. However, players have been given "tailored programmes" to maintain their mental and physical wellbeing.

"I'm just trying to keep busy, trying to get my programme done in terms of training from Leicester. I've got a young son as well, so he keeps us busy for the majority of the day. I take the dog for a walk, stuff like that, for an hour in the morning, but apart from that, it's just [about] trying to keep busy," the club's official website quoted Ward as saying. "It's non-stop for us, really. We tend to go for a walk in the morning to try and get out and take the dog out. We come back, [I] do the programme that I've got from Leicester while looking after the little man as well, with the feeds and changing nappies and stuff, which is a joy!" he added.

Despite admitting these are 'bad circumstances', Ward said he has been enjoying spending time with his family. "I love it, to be honest. Like you say, in these bad circumstances that we're under at the minute, selfishly a positive for me is being able to spend so much time with my son," he said.

"He's nearly six months old now, which is time I wouldn't really be able to have in the normal season with away games, training and such. It takes a bit of the workload off Rebecca as well," Ward added. (ANI)

