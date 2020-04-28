Ligue 1 cancelled as French PM Philippe says "big sporting affairs" cannot take place until September

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced the cancellation of the 2019-2020 Ligue 1 season saying that no "big sporting affairs" can take place in the country until at least September. "The big sporting affairs cannot occur before September," Goal.com quoted Philippe as saying in a national assembly.

"The 2019-20 professional football season cannot return," he added. The French professional league (LFP) announced plans to restart the campaign on June 17 last week, however, Philippe's comments has put an end to all the hopes of resumption of the season.

The governing bodies of French football are due to meet in May to discuss the final league standings. According to the current standings, Paris Saint-Germain top the table with 68 points followed by Marseille (56), Rennes (50) and Lille (49). (ANI)