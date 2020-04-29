Steelers exercise Watt's fifth-year option

The Pittsburgh Steelers exercised T.J. Watt's fifth-year option. The linebacker will play in 2020 under the final year of his rookie contract, which was four years, $9.26 million.

The Steelers announced the option was picked up on Tuesday. The team selected Watt, a Wisconsin product, with the No. 30 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2019 and was a finalist for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

He finished the season ranked in the top five in several defensive categories, including sacks (tied for fourth with 14 1/2), quarterback hits (third with 36), forced fumbles (tied for first with eight) and fumble recoveries (tied for second with four). Steelers players voted Watt, 25, as the team's Most Valuable Player.

On his career Watt has 34 1/2 sacks, 18 passes defended, 15 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and 177 tackles in 47 games. His oldest brother, J.J., is an All-Pro with the Houston Texans. The Steelers signed another brother, Derek, to play fullback in the offseason.