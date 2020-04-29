Left Menu
MLB teams to begin refunding fans for lost games

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 01:16 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 01:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Major League Baseball will permit teams to set up refund policies for unplayed games. ESPN reported Tuesday that all 30 teams will dictate how their refund process works.

The league is contemplating a return in mid-June or July, according to a Tuesday report in The Athletic, with a maximum of 100 games played in the regular season. The MLB season was to begin March 26 but was put off indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, games not yet played had been considered postponed. But with dimming chances of reaching 162 games this season, the league has asked all 30 teams to create a policy that can be announced to fans starting Wednesday.

Fans in California are preparing a class-action lawsuit seeking full refunds for tickets purchased.

