NiP remain unbeaten in WePlay! Pushka League

Ninjas in Pyjamas maintained their perfect record in the WePlay! Pushka League's European group, sweeping Team Nigma 2-0 on Tuesday. In the day's other match in the European division, Alliance edged OG 2-1. Natus Vincere came from behind to top Team Spirit 2-1 in the lone Tuesday match in the Commonwealth of Independent States group.

The 14-team, $250,000 Dota 2 event features seven from the CIS and seven from Europe. Each team plays six matches in the round-robin group stage, with each match best-of-three. The top four teams in each group will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled to begin May 7.

Following group play, all playoff matches will be best-of-three aside from the May 12 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $70,000, and the runner-up will get $45,000. The Tuesday action began with NiP topping Nigma in 26- and 51-minute games.

Team Spirit posted a 35-minute win before Na'Vi rallied for 35- and 25-minute decisions. Alliance jumped on top with a 40-minute triumph, but OG leveled the series in 47 minutes. The decisive final map went to Alliance in 44 minutes.

The WePlay! Pushka League schedule for Wednesday: Europe

--Team Secret vs. OG CIS

--FlyToMoon vs. Virtus.pro --Virtus.pro vs. HellRaisers

WePlay! Pushka League standings through Tuesday: Europe

1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-0 2. Team Secret, 2-0

3. Alliance, 2-1 T4. Team Liquid, 1-2

T4. Team Nigma, 1-2 6. OG, 0-1

7. OG.Seed, 0-3 CIS

1. HellRaisers, 2-0 T2. Virtus.pro, 1-0

T2. VP.Prodigy, 1-0 4. Natus Vincere, 3-1

5. Team Spirit, 1-2 6. B8, 0-2

7. FlyToMoon, 0-3 --Field Level Media