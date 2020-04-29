Oilers sign C Haas to one-year contract

The Edmonton Oilers signed center Gaetan Haas to a one-year contract through the 2020-21 season, the team announced Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Oilers, but multiple media outlets reported the new deal will pay Haas $915,000 next season.

Haas, who could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season, has collected 10 points (five goals, five assists) and six penalty minutes in 58 games with Edmonton in 2019-20. He also had one assist in two games with Bakersfield of the American Hockey League. The 28-year-old Haas played professionally in Switzerland and represented his native country in the 2018 Winter Olympics before signing a one-year contract with the Oilers in July.

--Field Level Media