Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oilers sign C Haas to one-year contract

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 04:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 04:38 IST
Oilers sign C Haas to one-year contract

The Edmonton Oilers signed center Gaetan Haas to a one-year contract through the 2020-21 season, the team announced Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Oilers, but multiple media outlets reported the new deal will pay Haas $915,000 next season.

Haas, who could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season, has collected 10 points (five goals, five assists) and six penalty minutes in 58 games with Edmonton in 2019-20. He also had one assist in two games with Bakersfield of the American Hockey League. The 28-year-old Haas played professionally in Switzerland and represented his native country in the 2018 Winter Olympics before signing a one-year contract with the Oilers in July.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

OWL MVP Sinatraa exiting Overwatch for Valorant

In a major coup for the nascent Valorant esports scene, 2019 Overwatch League MVP Jay Sinatraa Won is leaving Overwatch competition to join Sentinels Valorant team, ESPN reported Tuesday. Sinatraa led the San Francisco Shock to the 2019 Ove...

Australia to ramp up coronavirus testing with millions of new kits

Australia has secured 10 million COVID-19 test kits, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Wednesday, as Canberra begins widespread testing that it hopes will sustain a decline in new coronavirus cases and allow social restrictions to be lifted...

Mexico's registers 1,223 new coronavirus cases, 135 deaths

Mexicos health ministry reported on Tuesday 1,223 new known coronavirus cases and 135 new deaths, bringing the total to 16,752 cases and 1,569 deaths.The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than th...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks inch higher after mixed U.S. corporate earnings

Asian equities made cautious gains in early trade on Wednesday following mixed U.S. corporate earnings while oil prices looked set for more wild swings as storage concerns capped optimism about easing coronavirus lockdowns.Technology stocks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020