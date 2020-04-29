Ailing boxer Dingko Singh thanks BFI, Ajay Singh for helping him

Asian Games gold-medallist boxer Dingko Singh, who is undergoing liver cancer treatment, thanked Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and its president, Ajay Singh, for bringing him down to Delhi from Manipur amid coronavirus enforced lockdown. Dingko was airlifted from Imphal to the national capital for his liver cancer treatment on Saturday. The decorated boxer along with his wife, Ngangom Babai Devi, flew from Imphal.Appreciating BFI and its president's efforts, Dingko expressed his feelings from the hospital bed in a video message, "I wanted to come to Delhi for the treatment but couldn't due to the lockdown. I went into a depression since I couldn't come (from) time-to-time whenever doctors asked me to come down."

"I am grateful to BFI and especially Ajay Singh who understood my problem and immediately sent an air ambulance to facilitate my travel. The moment I heard the news I became half-fit in Manipur itself," he added. The decision to fly Dingko to Delhi in an air ambulance was taken by SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh, who is also the president of the BFI.

The 41-year-old boxing champion was scheduled to undergo radiation therapy a fortnight back but could not come to Delhi because of the lockdown. (ANI)