Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIFA says 2006 World Cup fraud trial expiry "worrying" for Swiss justice system

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 29-04-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 12:19 IST
FIFA says 2006 World Cup fraud trial expiry "worrying" for Swiss justice system
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

World soccer body FIFA said the expiry without a verdict of a fraud trial in Switzerland over a payment linked to the 2006 World Cup was worrying for the sport and the Swiss justice system. The five-year statute of limitations in the case against former German Football Association (DFB) leaders Theo Zwanziger, Wolfgang Niersbach, and Horst Schmidt and former Swiss FIFA official Urs Linsi expired on Monday before the Federal Criminal Court could rule.

They were accused of misleading the DFB about a 10 million Swiss franc ($10.3 million) payment. The transfer of the funds triggered several investigations and Niersbach resigned as DFB president over allegations it was slush money to buy votes for Germany's bid for the tournament, which it ended up hosting. The four have denied wrongdoing.

Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber faces calls to resign over the collapse of the case, which critics contend he handled inappropriately. "The fact that the case has now ended without a result of any kind is very worrying, not only for football but also for the administration of justice in Switzerland," FIFA said in a statement late on Tuesday.

It said it hoped the truth about the payment would eventually emerge, "and that those having committed wrongful acts will be duly sanctioned, if not in Switzerland, then maybe somewhere else." The court suspended the trial last month, citing government instructions for people older than 65 to avoid public contact following the coronavirus outbreak.

But the attorney general's investigation has long been beset by problems, including when Lauber was barred from participating in investigations of corruption in soccer. A Swiss court ruled closed-door, largely undocumented meetings he held with FIFA head Gianni Infantino had raised the appearance of bias. Swiss broadcaster SRF reported on Tuesday that a member of parliament's court commission is drawing up a request to seek Lauber's removal, a formal process that would take weeks.

Lauber's office said it was not aware of any formal effort to oust him. "As has been the case, the attorney general stands ready to answer questions from the responsible committees," it said in a statement. FIFA added that, as far as it was concerned, "this case is certainly not over, as we cannot and will not accept that a 10 million franc payment is made from FIFA accounts without a proper reason".

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Man assaults cop on lockdown duty, tries to set him afire

A 35-year-old police constable on lockdown duty here in Maharashtra was injured after a man allegedly assaulted him and tried to set him ablaze, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Arun Sinh Jadhav, has been arrested, ...

Gone too soon: Bollywood remembers actor par excellence Irrfan

Gone too soon, an irreparable loss to Indian cinema, a one of a kind artiste and someone who will be missed dearly is how a shocked film fraternity reacted to actor Irrfan Khans death on Wednesday. Those who had worked with the actor, remem...

Lot of scope to improve game in one year: Salima Tete

Indian women hockey teams young midfielder Salima Tete feels an extra year gives the side a lot of time to improve its game ahead the postponed Tokyo Olympics. The 24-member core probables for the Olympic Games are currently stationed at th...

Kamal Haasan mourns death of Iffran Khan

Veteran star Kamal Haasan on Wednesday condoled the death of Irrfan Khan and described him as one of the finest actors. At 54, it was too soon to leave for Khan, Haasan said in a tweet. Too soon to leave irrfank Ji. Your work always le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020