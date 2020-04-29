Enjoyed his amazing work and mind-blowing skills: Shikhar Dhawan condoles Irrfan Khan's demise

Left Menu
India batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday condoled the demise of actor Irrfan Khan and said that he always enjoyed his amazing work and mind-blowing skills.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 13:19 IST
Actor Irrfan Khan (Photo/Shikhar Dhawan Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday condoled the demise of actor Irrfan Khan and said that he always enjoyed his amazing work and mind-blowing skills. Taking to Twitter Dhawan wrote, "R.I.P @irrfank Ji. Always enjoyed your amazing work and your mind-blowing skills as an actor and artist. Sincere condolences and prayers for the family."

Khan passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53. Khan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health.

He was regarded as a fine actor by fans and critics alike with critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit. (ANI)

