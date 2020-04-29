Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solo trans-Atlantic sailing race cancelled

PTI | Paris | Updated: 29-04-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:10 IST
Solo trans-Atlantic sailing race cancelled

The Transat, a single-handed race across the Atlantic which was due to celebrate its 60th anniversary this year, was cancelled on Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race, due to set sail from Brest for the first time on May 10, is run every four years. The finish would have been in Charleston, South Carolina.

Organisers had considered starting in July but following the latest French measures unveiled on Tuesday, said the Transat would not be raced until 2024. "We have done our utmost to find a solution that would allow us to postpone the race however none of the scenarios lived up to our expectations in terms of sport, the volume of boats entered, the media engagement and the public activation," said Herve Favre, president of the organisers said on the race website.

Before this year the race had always started from Plymouth, in England. Previous race or class winners include Francis Chichester, Eric Tabarly, Loick Peyron and Ellen MacArthur. AFP SSC SSC

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

SC rules NEET applies to minority and private institutions, says doesn't violates rights

New Delhi, Apr 29 PTI The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET for admissions in the graduate, post graduate medical and dental courses would also apply to minority, both aided and unaided and p...

German minister predicts 6.3% drop in GDP

Germanys economy minister says the government is predicting a 6.3 per cent drop in GDP this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a recovery in 2021. Peter Altmaier says by the end of second quarter of 2020 the country was likely to...

T S Tirumurti appointed India's Permanent Representative to the UN

Seasoned diplomat T S Tirumurti, currently serving as Secretary in the the Ministry of External Affairs ministry, was on Wednesday appointed as Indias Permanent Representative to the United Nations. A 1985-batch Indian Foreign Service offic...

Woman naxal killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

A woman naxal who carried a reward of Rs five lakh on her head was killed in a gun-battle with security forces in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Narayanpur district on Wednesday, police said. Two security personnel were injured in the encount...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020