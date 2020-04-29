Penguins sign Czech F Zohorna to one-year deal

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed forward Radim Zohorna to a one-year, two-way contract Wednesday. The 6-foot-6, 233-pound Zohorna, who turned 24 Wednesday, has played the last six seasons in the Czech Republic's top professional league. He made his debut as an 18-year-old in 2014-15.

"Radim is a smart player with good hockey sense that uses his big size to his advantage," Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said in a news release. "His ability to play all three forward positions will help provide depth to our forward group." Last season, Zohorna appeared in 56 games for BK Mlada Boleslav and set career highs in goals (10), assists (12) and points (22).

A native of Havlickuv Brod, Czech Republic, the left-handed shooting forward is a two-time Czech Extraliga Champion, both with HC Kometa Brno in 2017 and 2018. He has recorded 55 points (28 goals, 27 assists) in 173 career Extraliga games. He's tacked on 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 30 career playoff games.