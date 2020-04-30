Left Menu
Tayla Vlaeminck earns CA contract, Elyse Villani left out

Cricket Australia on Thursday awarded central contracts to fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck, while Elyse Villani has lost her deal.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 30-04-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 08:56 IST
Cricket Australia logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Australia on Thursday awarded central contracts to fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck, while Elyse Villani has lost her deal. Among the new deal, allrounder Annabel Sutherland has also been awarded a central contract while Nicole Bolton has lost her deal.

Allrounder Tahlia McGrath has also found her name in the new list after enjoying a good season with Women's Big Bash League side Adelaide Strikers. "Tayla Vlaeminck and Annabel Sutherland were upgraded to CA contracts last season and were members of Australia's triumphant T20 World Cup squad. They have emerged as key figures in the team and deserve their place on the contract list," women's national selector Shawn Flegler said in an official statement.

"Tahlia McGrath had a brilliant season with the Adelaide Strikers and South Australia, winning the Andrea McCauley medal. She's been a consistent performer over the last few seasons with bat and ball, including the five matches she played for Australia during the 2017 Ashes series," the selector added. Cricket Australia contracted women's players: Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

"With Tayla and Ellyse Perry coming back from long-term injuries, Tahlia will add extra depth to our all-rounders, especially with her bowling. We saw that depth come into play during the recent World Cup and we know that will be important with another World Cup scheduled this summer," Flegler said. "The door is not closed on any of the players who did not receive a new CA contract. There will be plenty of opportunities for Nicole Bolton and Elyse Villani who both missed out to make their case once cricket resumes. Both are world-class when at their best, so hopefully they can dominate domestic cricket and put their hands up for selection," the selector added.

The contracts have been awarded based on performances over the last 12 months with the Australian Women's Team preparing for the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand next year. The Australian Women's Team is the number one ranked T20I and ODI team in the world.

The players who have not been awarded contracts as part of the initial squad of 15 can earn upgrades throughout the year by accruing 12 upgrade points. The players will receive four points for a Test match, two for a ODI and two for a T20I. (ANI)

