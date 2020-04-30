'End of an era': Waqar Younis condoles demise of Rishi Kapoor

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and said that an era has ended. "Heart Broken. A terrible week for the World cinema. An era ends with your demise but you will stay in our hearts forever. My deepest condolences to the Kapoor family. #RIP #Legend".

Indian team coach Ravi Shastri also mourned the demise of the veteran actor and wrote: "Shocking, to say the least. Never a dull moment with #RishiKapoor around. A laugh a minute. My prayers and thoughts are with Neetu Ji, Ranbir, and Riddhima. God bless his soul". "What a year already but what a sad and depressing week this is turning out to be, one bad news after the other .. Huge losses .. the country is mourning for these legends .. #ripirrfankhan #riprishikapoor," Sania Mirza tweeted.

Actor Rishi Kapoor's family on Thursday issued a statement on his demise detailing how the veteran remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of cancer treatment. He passed away at 8:45 am IST, the Kapoor family said. "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last," read the heartfelt note.

In September 2019, Rishi and wife Neetu returned to India after almost a year in New York for his cancer treatment. During this time, the couple was visited by scores of celebrities from Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra and many others. Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.

In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment. He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala.

This has been a terrible week for the Indian film industry. On Wednesday, ace actor Irrfan Khan had also passed away, aged 53.

The internationally renowned actor passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital while battling rare cancer. (ANI)