French soccer to raise more money for hospitals

French soccer to raise more money for hospitalsPTI | Paris | Updated: 30-04-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 14:59 IST
The French soccer league has launched a lottery to help raise funds for hospitals and medical staff dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Fans have a chance to win a signed jersey in exchange for an online donation of 5 euros ($5.40) to the "Tous Unis Contre le Virus" (All United against the Virus) campaign.
French champion Paris Saint-Germain's jersey is co-signed by Kylian Mbappé and Edinson Cavani. Dimitri Payet was one of France's best players when the team reached the 2016 European Championship final and he has signed the Marseille jersey. Houssem Aouar signed Lyon's jersey.
The French league says 2 million euros ($2.2 million) has already been raised through the previous fundraising in French soccer.
