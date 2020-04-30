Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Rays, Marlins to furlough some staff

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 20:23 IST
Reports: Rays, Marlins to furlough some staff

The Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins are furloughing some employees as the Major League Baseball season remains on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday that dozens of full-time staff members will be furloughed effective Saturday. It is expected that less than half of the team's estimated 400 to 500 full-time employees will be furloughed, but their time out of work could be lengthy.

While MLB reportedly is targeting a return date by July 4, that doesn't mean all Rays staff will return once games resume. If games are played at a neutral site or without fans, staff members of the ticketing department wouldn't come back to work, for example. Further south in Miami, the Marlins will be furloughing about one-third of their business operations staff beginning by mid-May, the Miami Herald reported.

CEO Derek Jeter said on April 20 that he is forgoing his reported $5 million salary indefinitely. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

ECB prepares for more stimulus, hints at junk bond buys

The European Central Bank tweaked policy around the edges on Thursday but kept the door wide open to further stimulus -- including potentially controversial purchases of junk debt -- to help an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.Fa...

Trump says his former national security adviser Flynn was tormented by dirty cops

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was tormented by dirty cops as part of the probe into whether Russia helped Trump win the White House in 2016. The presidents comments in the ...

UPDATE 1-Google makes Meet video conferencing free to all users, challenging Zoom

Alphabet Incs Google on Wednesday said any user will soon be able to host free video conferences on Meet, turning its previously business-only tool into a bigger rival to Zoom and others battling for users during the coronavirus outbreak. Z...

Sailors become biggest cluster of infections in Sri Lanka

Sailors at a Sri Lankan naval base have become the biggest cluster of coronavirus infections in the Indian Ocean island nation with 248 testing positive for the disease, authorities said Thursday. Sri Lankas army chief Lt Gen Shavendra Silv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020